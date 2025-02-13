Back to the Roots, Episode 101

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Southern Culture on the Skids - Devil With the Blue Dress On

Jason Craig Wilkins - Little Blue

Soul Thrivers - Lord Have Mercy

Lavelle White - Computer Blues

Frank Black - Dark End of the Street

Mickey Jupp - I Threw Myself At You (And Missed)

Ray Wylie Hubbard - Mother Blues

Bill Abel - Waiting At The Station

Tom Waits - Ice Cream Man

Sopwith Camel - Dancin' Wizard

Steve Earle, the Del McCoury Band - The Mountain

Steeldrivers - Blue Side Of The Mountain

Tim O'Brien & Darrel Scott - Keep Your Lamp Trimmed and Burnin'

South Memphis String Band - Bootlegger's Blues