Back to the Roots, Episode 100
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Hourglass - B.B. King Medley
Aretha Franklin - The Weight
John Hammond - Shake For Me
Johnny Jenkins - Rollin' Stone
Delaney & Bonnie - Come on in my Kitchen
Buffalo Springfield - I Am A Child
David Crosby - Laughing
Joni Mitchell - Carey
Graham Nash - Simple Man
Manassas - How Far
Seatrain - I'm Willin'
Maria Muldaur - I'm a Woman
Solitude Johnny - It Ain't the Meat (It's the Motion)
Bonnie Raitt - Give It Up or Let Me Go
Neil Young - The Wayward Wind