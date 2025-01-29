Back to the Roots, Episode 100

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Hourglass - B.B. King Medley

Aretha Franklin - The Weight

John Hammond - Shake For Me

Johnny Jenkins - Rollin' Stone

Delaney & Bonnie - Come on in my Kitchen

Buffalo Springfield - I Am A Child

David Crosby - Laughing

Joni Mitchell - Carey

Graham Nash - Simple Man

Manassas - How Far

Seatrain - I'm Willin'

Maria Muldaur - I'm a Woman

Solitude Johnny - It Ain't the Meat (It's the Motion)

Bonnie Raitt - Give It Up or Let Me Go

Neil Young - The Wayward Wind