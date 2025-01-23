CONTACT US

Back to the Roots, Episode 99

Published January 23, 2025 at 2:13 PM EST

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Elizabeth King - Living in the Last Days
Eli Paperboy Reed - Steal Away
J.J. Cale - Sensitive Kind
Blaze Foley - Cosmic Doo Doo
Marshall Chapman - After Midnight
Lavelle White - Into the Mystic
Grant Sabin - Work
Malcolm Holcombe - Bits and Pieces
Miracle Whips - Book of Matches
Lucinda Williams - While My Guitar Gently Weeps
John Mayall - Why Worry
DeWolff - Book of Life
Lucky Wuthrich - Talkin' About Them Blues
Mylon LeFevre - Why You Been Gone So Long
Nanci Griffith - Banks of the Pontchartrain

