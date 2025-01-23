Back to the Roots, Episode 99

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Elizabeth King - Living in the Last Days

Eli Paperboy Reed - Steal Away

J.J. Cale - Sensitive Kind

Blaze Foley - Cosmic Doo Doo

Marshall Chapman - After Midnight

Lavelle White - Into the Mystic

Grant Sabin - Work

Malcolm Holcombe - Bits and Pieces

Miracle Whips - Book of Matches

Lucinda Williams - While My Guitar Gently Weeps

John Mayall - Why Worry

DeWolff - Book of Life

Lucky Wuthrich - Talkin' About Them Blues

Mylon LeFevre - Why You Been Gone So Long

Nanci Griffith - Banks of the Pontchartrain