Back to the Roots, Episode 98

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Iron & Wine & Ben Bridwell - This Must Be The Place

Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham - Crystal

Levon Helm - Stuff You Gotta Watch

Todd Snider - America's Favorite Pastime

Jackson Browne - Which Side

Mickey Jupp - I'd Love To Boogie

The California Honeydrops - Your Sweet Love

Marshall Chapman - Turn The Page

Matt 'Guitar' Murphy - Way Down South

Leon Russell Stranger - In A Strange Lane

Early James What - A Strange Time To Be Alive

Lucinda Williams - 2 Kool 2 Be 4-Gotten

The Pine Hill Project - The Sweetest Thing

The Po' Ramblin' Boys - Bidding America Goodbye