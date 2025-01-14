Back to the Roots, Episode 98
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Iron & Wine & Ben Bridwell - This Must Be The Place
Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham - Crystal
Levon Helm - Stuff You Gotta Watch
Todd Snider - America's Favorite Pastime
Jackson Browne - Which Side
Mickey Jupp - I'd Love To Boogie
The California Honeydrops - Your Sweet Love
Marshall Chapman - Turn The Page
Matt 'Guitar' Murphy - Way Down South
Leon Russell Stranger - In A Strange Lane
Early James What - A Strange Time To Be Alive
Lucinda Williams - 2 Kool 2 Be 4-Gotten
The Pine Hill Project - The Sweetest Thing
The Po' Ramblin' Boys - Bidding America Goodbye