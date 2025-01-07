Back to the Roots, Episode 97
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Jimmy LaFave - Let My Love Open the Door
Jeremy Spencer - Psychic Waste
The Red Clay Strays - Stone's Throw
Jerry Williams - On the Move
The Pine Hill Project - Battlefield
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams - Let Us Get Together
Kris Kristofferson - Best of All Possible Worlds
Paul Thorn - Every Little Bit Hurts
Jenny Lewis With The Watson Twins - Rise Up With Fists!!
Eilen Jewell - Fist City
Jon Cleary - Everything I Do Gonh Be Funky
Pee Wee Hunt - St. Louis Blues
The Shins - Gone For Good
Neil Halstead - Two Stones In My Pocket
Sturgill Simpson - Life Of Sin