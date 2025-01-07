Back to the Roots, Episode 97

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Jimmy LaFave - Let My Love Open the Door

Jeremy Spencer - Psychic Waste

The Red Clay Strays - Stone's Throw

Jerry Williams - On the Move

The Pine Hill Project - Battlefield

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams - Let Us Get Together

Kris Kristofferson - Best of All Possible Worlds

Paul Thorn - Every Little Bit Hurts

Jenny Lewis With The Watson Twins - Rise Up With Fists!!

Eilen Jewell - Fist City

Jon Cleary - Everything I Do Gonh Be Funky

Pee Wee Hunt - St. Louis Blues

The Shins - Gone For Good

Neil Halstead - Two Stones In My Pocket

Sturgill Simpson - Life Of Sin