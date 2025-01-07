Back to the Roots, Episode 96
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Jon Cleary - Po 'Boys Blues
Jon Batiste - Fur Elise-Batiste
James Booker - Black Minute Waltz
Joel Astley - Born Cryin'
Janiva Magness - Stealin' Sugar
Peter Rowan (with the Nashville Bluegrass Band) - Cabin Of Love
AJ Lee & Blue Summit - City Of Glass
Bella White - Break My Heart
Swamp Dogg - Rise Up
Dead Grass - Friend Of The Devil
Beth Hart - Wanna Be Big Bad Johnny Cash
The Red Clay Strays - On My Knees
Anderson East - Hold On, I'm Comin'
Over The Rhine - Don't Wait For Tom