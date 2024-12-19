Back to the Roots, Episode 95
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Roomful of Blues - Albi's Boogie
Ian Siegal - Meat and Potatoes
Albert King - Born Under a Bad Sign
Michael Bloomfield - Buried Alive In the Blues
Miki Honeycutt - Come On In This House
Professor Longhair - Everyday I Have The Blues
J.B Hutto - Hip Shakin'
Mike Madison - Life Is Crazy
Hubert Sumlin - Look What You've Done
Clifton Chinier - One Step At A Time
Howlin' Wolf - Riding in The Moonlight
Sonny Terry, Brownie McGee - Rock Island Line
Eric Bibb, Rory Block, Maria Muldaur - Travelin' Woman Blues
John Hammond - Trouble Blues