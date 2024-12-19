Back to the Roots, Episode 95

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Roomful of Blues - Albi's Boogie

Ian Siegal - Meat and Potatoes

Albert King - Born Under a Bad Sign

Michael Bloomfield - Buried Alive In the Blues

Miki Honeycutt - Come On In This House

Professor Longhair - Everyday I Have The Blues

J.B Hutto - Hip Shakin'

Mike Madison - Life Is Crazy

Hubert Sumlin - Look What You've Done

Clifton Chinier - One Step At A Time

Howlin' Wolf - Riding in The Moonlight

Sonny Terry, Brownie McGee - Rock Island Line

Eric Bibb, Rory Block, Maria Muldaur - Travelin' Woman Blues

John Hammond - Trouble Blues