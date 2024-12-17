Back to the Roots, Episode 94

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Janiva Magness - Let Me Breathe

Malted Milk with Toni Green - I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Levon Helm - King Fish

Southern Culture On The Skids - Put Your Teeth Up On The Window Sill

Jamon Scott & Chadwell Station - Take Me Home

Johnny Adams Georgia - Morning Dew

Poco - Magnolia

Honey Island Swamp Band - Lined Up Losers

Sam Morrow - St. Peter

Hayes & The Heathens - I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)

Malted Milk - It Ain't Time For A Change

The California Honeydrops - Cry Baby Blues

Eilen Jewell - Summertime

Release date: 7 December 2024