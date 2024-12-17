Back to the Roots, Episode 94
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Janiva Magness - Let Me Breathe
Malted Milk with Toni Green - I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Levon Helm - King Fish
Southern Culture On The Skids - Put Your Teeth Up On The Window Sill
Jamon Scott & Chadwell Station - Take Me Home
Johnny Adams Georgia - Morning Dew
Poco - Magnolia
Honey Island Swamp Band - Lined Up Losers
Sam Morrow - St. Peter
Hayes & The Heathens - I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
Malted Milk - It Ain't Time For A Change
The California Honeydrops - Cry Baby Blues
Eilen Jewell - Summertime
Release date: 7 December 2024