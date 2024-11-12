CONTACT US

Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 89

Published November 12, 2024 at 9:56 AM EST

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Bob Dylan - The Times They Are A-Changin'
The Byrds - I Wanna Grow Up To Be A Politician
Root Boy Slim - Rich, White & Republican
Conor Oberst & Bright Eyes - When The President Talks To God
Barry McGuire - Eve Of Destruction
Steve Cropper - Talkin' Bout Politics
Chris Thomas King - What Would Jesus Do?
The Staple Singers - Long Walk To D.C.
Todd Snider - Conservative, Christian, Right Wing Republican, Straight, White, American Males
Shook Twins - Eyes To The Polls
Over The Rhine - If A Song Could Be President
The Youngbloods - Get Together
Jackson Browne - I Am A Patriot
The Burns Sisters - Democracy
Peter, Paul and Mary - The Times They Are A Changin'
Pete Seeger - This Land Is Your Land

Back to the Roots