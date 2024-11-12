Back to the Roots, Episode 89

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Bob Dylan - The Times They Are A-Changin'

The Byrds - I Wanna Grow Up To Be A Politician

Root Boy Slim - Rich, White & Republican

Conor Oberst & Bright Eyes - When The President Talks To God

Barry McGuire - Eve Of Destruction

Steve Cropper - Talkin' Bout Politics

Chris Thomas King - What Would Jesus Do?

The Staple Singers - Long Walk To D.C.

Todd Snider - Conservative, Christian, Right Wing Republican, Straight, White, American Males

Shook Twins - Eyes To The Polls

Over The Rhine - If A Song Could Be President

The Youngbloods - Get Together

Jackson Browne - I Am A Patriot

The Burns Sisters - Democracy

Peter, Paul and Mary - The Times They Are A Changin'

Pete Seeger - This Land Is Your Land