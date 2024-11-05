CONTACT US

Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 88

Published November 5, 2024 at 11:16 AM EST

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Christina Vane - Make Myself Me Again
Chris Jacobs Band - Mama Was A Redbone
Chris Williamson & Holly Near - Tea Leaf Prophecy
The Chicks - Truth #2
Jenny Lewis & The Watson Twins - The Changing Sky
Big Maybelle - Just Want Your Love
Anthony 'Big A' Sherrod - Rumblin' Stumblin'
ZZ Ward - My Baby Left Me
Heart Of Pine - Voodoo Leg Bone
Old Crow Medicine Show - Brushy Mountain Conjugal Trailer
Bees Make Honey - Caldonia
Eggs Over Easy - Runnin' Down To Memphis
The Wailin' Jennys - The Devil's Paintbrush Road
Trampled By Turtles - Arming Of Infants
Eddie Cotton - Under The Cover Of Darkness

