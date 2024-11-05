Back to the Roots, Episode 88

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Christina Vane - Make Myself Me Again

Chris Jacobs Band - Mama Was A Redbone

Chris Williamson & Holly Near - Tea Leaf Prophecy

The Chicks - Truth #2

Jenny Lewis & The Watson Twins - The Changing Sky

Big Maybelle - Just Want Your Love

Anthony 'Big A' Sherrod - Rumblin' Stumblin'

ZZ Ward - My Baby Left Me

Heart Of Pine - Voodoo Leg Bone

Old Crow Medicine Show - Brushy Mountain Conjugal Trailer

Bees Make Honey - Caldonia

Eggs Over Easy - Runnin' Down To Memphis

The Wailin' Jennys - The Devil's Paintbrush Road

Trampled By Turtles - Arming Of Infants

Eddie Cotton - Under The Cover Of Darkness