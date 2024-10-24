Back to the Roots, Episode 86
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Dan Tyminski - I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow
Eva Cassidy - Down Home Blues
Iron & Wine - Free Until They Cut Me Down
Caleb Caudle - Knee Deep Blues
Steve Smith and The Sneakers - Mississippi Hard Times
Leonard Cohen - Democracy
Little Steven (& The Disciples Of Soul) - I Am A Patriot
Tim O'Brien - Fell Into Her Deep Blue Eyes
Meredith Moon - Soldiers Joy
Jimmy Cliff - Sitting In Limbo
Jay McShann - Come On Over To My House(with Duke Robillard & Maria Muldaur)
Chris Thomas King - Like A Hurricane
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years Of Blues