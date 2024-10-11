© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 84

Published October 11, 2024 at 10:51 AM EDT

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Greg Brown - If You Don't Get It At Home
Tim O'Brien - Less & Less
Son Volt - Tear Stained Eye
Taj Mahal - Take A Giant Step
Sierra Ferrell - I Could Drive You Crazy
Fenton Robinson - Somebody Loan Me A Dime
Jay McShann (with Duke Robillard & Maria Muldaur) - Backwater Blues
Roosevelt Sykes - Hey Big Momma
Satan and Adam - Ode To Billy Joe
J.J. Cale - Roll On
Ramsay Midwood - I Told You So
Andrew McArthur and Falcon Jane - Long Monday
Shook Twins - Skin And Bone

Back to the Roots