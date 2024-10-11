Back to the Roots, Episode 84

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Greg Brown - If You Don't Get It At Home

Tim O'Brien - Less & Less

Son Volt - Tear Stained Eye

Taj Mahal - Take A Giant Step

Sierra Ferrell - I Could Drive You Crazy

Fenton Robinson - Somebody Loan Me A Dime

Jay McShann (with Duke Robillard & Maria Muldaur) - Backwater Blues

Roosevelt Sykes - Hey Big Momma

Satan and Adam - Ode To Billy Joe

J.J. Cale - Roll On

Ramsay Midwood - I Told You So

Andrew McArthur and Falcon Jane - Long Monday

Shook Twins - Skin And Bone