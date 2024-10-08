© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 83

Published October 8, 2024 at 11:52 AM EDT

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Mary Gauthier - Drag Queens In Limousines
Shakey Graves - Roll The Bones
The Ragtime Rumours - Way Too Smart
The Be Good Tanyas - Ootischenia
John Hammond - You Don't Love Me
Robert Jr. Lockwood & Johnny Shines - For You My Love
Roosevelt Sykes - Miss Ida B.
Ruthie Foster - Slow Down
Wilco - If I Ever Was A Child
Elephant Revival - Cosmic Pulse
Clarence Gatemouth Brown - Bogalusa Boogie Man
Tony Joe White - Polk Salad Annie
Frank Catalano & Lurrie Bell - Everyday I Have The Blues
The Meltdown - Hard Time Letting Go

