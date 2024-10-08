Back to the Roots, Episode 83

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Mary Gauthier - Drag Queens In Limousines

Shakey Graves - Roll The Bones

The Ragtime Rumours - Way Too Smart

The Be Good Tanyas - Ootischenia

John Hammond - You Don't Love Me

Robert Jr. Lockwood & Johnny Shines - For You My Love

Roosevelt Sykes - Miss Ida B.

Ruthie Foster - Slow Down

Wilco - If I Ever Was A Child

Elephant Revival - Cosmic Pulse

Clarence Gatemouth Brown - Bogalusa Boogie Man

Tony Joe White - Polk Salad Annie

Frank Catalano & Lurrie Bell - Everyday I Have The Blues

The Meltdown - Hard Time Letting Go