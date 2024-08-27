Back to the Roots, Episode 80
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Dickey Betts and Great Southern - Good Time Feeling (2024 Remaster)
Keller Williams - Creepy Laugh
The Tremolo Beer Gut - Hot! Hot! Heatwave!
McKee Brothers - Confidential
Mary Gauthier - Mama Louisiana
Memphis in the Meantime - Take Me Home
Michael Doucet & Cajun Brew - Woman Or A Man
Meschiya Lake - I Ain't Got Nuthin' But The Blues
Meade "Lux" Luis - Hangover Boogie
The Mellow Fellows - Driving Wheel
Robert John & The Wreck - Help Yourself
Charlie Wooton Project - Tell Me A Story (ft. Arséne Delay & Sonny Landreth)
Sunny Black - I Ain't Gonna Be Your Lowdown Dog
The Stray Birds - Railroad Man