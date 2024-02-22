3 New Jazz Shows Coming to WESM starting February 25th

– Delmarva Public Media is announcing some exciting changes in its jazz and public affairs programming. The changes will begin on Sunday, February 25th.

On Sundays, Delmarva Public Media’s WESM (91.3 FM) will introduce three new jazz programs in the afternoon from 1 to 4 P.M. It will start with Jazz and the American Spirit, which looks at stories of Jazz across America and the musicians who constructed them. At 2 P.M., Live at the Bop Stop will feature live jazz performances from the famous Bop Stop jazz club in Cleveland, Ohio. Lastly at 3 P.M. is Jazz Most Wanted, a countdown for each week’s top ten jazz songs and artists.

There will also be changes to WESM’s public affairs programming. Weekend Edition is moving from 10 A.M. to noon. In addition, Delmarva Public Media’s award-winning weekly news show, Delmarva Today, will now run from noon to 1 P.M., ahead of the new jazz programs.



To make room for the new Sunday jazz programs, Latino USA, Snap Judgement, and On the Media will run on weeknights at 8 P.M. Latino USA will now air on Tuesday, Snap Judgement on Wednesday, and On the Media on Thursday. On Mondays at 8 P.M. Delmarva Public Media is proud to debut the nationally syndicated political program Left Right and Center, which is hosted by former NPR Morning Edition host David Greene. The show will take the place of Our Body Politic, which recently announced an extended hiatus.

“While it’s unfortunate to lose a great show like Our Body Politic, its departure created an opportunity to make Sundays more musical for our jazz audience and package our news magazine shows in the evenings where other similar shows have found success,” said Delmarva Public Media’s Director of Production and Operations, Bryan Russo. “We realize change is never easy, but we believe these new shows coupled with relocating some of the existing shows in our schedule will strengthen our programming on WESM overall.”

Delmarva Public Media has dedicated over 30 years to providing quality music, news, and programming. Delmarva Public Media is currently a collaboration of public radio stations under Salisbury University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore including WSCL, WSDL, and WESM. Learn more at delmarvapublicmedia.org/programming-notes.