Judy’s first non-profit love was public radio. Minnesota Public Radio was her first donation as an adult. She scored a mug. Soon she was working at Twin Cities Public Television which led to her recruitment to PBS to help launch PBS KIDS and eventually to oversee PBS brand and audience strategy overall. Her experience at PBS KIDS got her thinking about the other end of the age spectrum. She was the co-founder and president of the PBS digital product Next Avenue for America’s “older” population. That was followed by a start-up at AARP and VP of marketing at POLITICO.

When she and her husband, journalist Kevin Diaz, moved full time to the Eastern Shore, Judy joined Cambridge Community Radio, a low-power community radio station in Cambridge, Maryland. As general manager, she raised the funds to launch it into a full-power FM station.

She feels all of this has led to her role at Delmarva Public Media. To make a difference in her local community - the place she lives in and loves – with others who share her passion for trusted local and national news and distinctive music programs.