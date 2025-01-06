New Programming Changes for WSDL and WESM

Delmarva Public Media is restyling two of its three stations to create separate station identities offering contemporary listeners distinct audio experiences starting January 13, 2025.



WSDL 90.7 will add more news and talk in the mornings following NPR Morning Edition. In the afternoons and evenings, the station will feature adult album alternative (AAA).

WESM 91.3 will continue with its "Jazz, Blues and NPR News" format, but will be adding new shows in the afternoons that sonically "lean in" to WESM's Black radio station roots featuring jazz, R&B, blues, funk, soul and urban alternative.

WSCL 89.5 will retain its popular classical 24/7 format.

WSDL 90.7

WSDL will finally be fully integrating its programming into the Rhythm & News Format, featuring acclaimed nationally-syndicated news magazine shows on weekday mornings and cutting-edge AAA music shows weekday afternoons.

Some highlights:



More news and talk shows will follow NPR Morning Edition on weekday mornings. This creates a larger news block from Mondays-Thursdays with news magazines such as Think , On the Media, Hidden Brain, TED Radio Hour and many more.

AAA music programs bookend NPR All Things Considered on weekday afternoons built largely around nationally syndicated shows like Strange Currency and Americanarama, which has aired on WSDL since 2023 on Sunday evenings.

The "Three O'Clock Throwback" hour will feature some carefully curated programs (The Atomic Radio Hour with Mister 1960, Dollar Country, and Stuck in the Psychedelic Era) focusing on sounds and songs from a different time and will explore more niche genres like classic country, western swing, and the "Midcentury Museum of American Music" from the 1950s and 60's.

These changes, coupled with the existing AAA music featured on World Café and XPoNential Radio will help make our weekdays on WSDL look and sound a lot more like our existing weekend programming as you'll find all kinds of music to discover. You'll find indie, soul, Americana, bluegrass, folk, blues and more. Turn us on and enjoy the adventure as WSDL 90.7 strives to be Delmarva's home for discourse and music discovery.

Note: WESM programming will no longer be simulcast on WSDL 90.7 on weekdays during 9 am to 4 pm; however, we invite listeners who enjoyed the jazz programming during that time slot to tune into WESM, available on streaming and on 91.3 FM.

WESM 91.3

WESM is launching an exciting new weekday afternoon program lineup spearheaded by four nationally syndicated shows produced at HBCU stations across the country and distributed by the African American Public Radio Consortium. These changes will help the station honor its history, while putting it in a position to pivot into the future with the addition of shows that feature jazz, soul, gospel, blues and urban alternative that are helping to shape the sound of HBCU public radio stations across the nation today. New schedule highlights include:



Monday afternoons is all jazz with New Urban Jazz and Notes from the Jazz Underground with Paul Abella.

It's Funky Tuesday afternoons with Catch the Flo and Tonic: The Funky Groove Show

On Wednesday tune into Rhythm Lab Radio as DJ Tarik Moody redefines the urban sound with a mix of jazz, hip-hop, soul and more.

Thursdays feature Return to the Source with traditional jazz music.

Friday afternoons include a deep dive into contemporary jazz on The Get Down with Ragan Whiteside and an engaging musical journey through the R&B and Gospel on Soulsations with Carla Eckels.

If you have any questions, please email dpm@salisbury.edu.

