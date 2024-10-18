Season 2 of Sound of Cinema Debuts This Saturday (10-19-24)

Delmarva Public Media is excited to announce the return of “The Sound of Cinema with Nathan Hartman” to WSCL 89.5FM, as Season 2 begins on Saturday, October 19th at 5 PM both on your radio dial on WSCL 89.5 and streaming on delmarvapublicmedia.org.

Hosted and produced by Salisbury University communication professor Nathan Hartman, the program dives deep into the world of film music, offering rich commentary on the art and history behind cinematic scores.

"It's great to come back to the show with some fresh ideas, including a few episodes to mark both the Halloween and Christmas season," says Hartman. "Beyond those, we'll be exploring the music of samurai films, heist movies, and one of my favorites has to be all about the scores of *Looney Tunes* shorts."

Each week, listeners will be treated to carefully curated themes, where Hartman’s passion for film scores and his expertise in storytelling bring new depth to both cinematic classics and rarities.

Delmarva Public Media’s Chief of Content and Operations, Bryan Russo, serves as the show's executive producer.

“Sound of Cinema is one of a growing number of homegrown programs that we are so proud to be producing here at Delmarva Public Media“ said Russo. “Nathan’s show is the quintessential sort of thoughtful deep dive that public radio listeners and movie fans will absolutely adore. It’s wonderfully crafted and it’s as enjoyable as it is educational.”

Listeners can tune in every Saturday at 5 PM on WSCL 89.5FM or stream the show live at delmarvapublicmedia.org. Episodes of Season 2 of Sound of Cinema will also be available to listen “on-demand” after their original air date on our website.