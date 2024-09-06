© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
Ferry Tales: Exploring the Merits of a Proposed Passenger Ferry System on the Chesapeake Bay

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published September 6, 2024 at 10:21 AM EDT
submitted photo

County leaders across Maryland are exploring the possibility of bringing a passenger ferry system to communities along the Chesapeake Bay.

The ferry service could potentially boost tourism in in key locations in the Chesapeake By across five counties, including Somerset and Queen Anne's on the Eastern Shore.

Delmarva Public Media student reporter Rodolfo Rubio-Guerra and Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz talked to some of the key players to explore the viability of this ambitious idea.

(This story is part of Delmarva Public Media's new Intergenerational Beats Initiative that sees student journalists paired with professional journalists to work side by side in the coverage of important topics impacting our region.)
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
