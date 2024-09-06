Ferry Tales: Exploring the Merits of a Proposed Passenger Ferry System on the Chesapeake Bay

County leaders across Maryland are exploring the possibility of bringing a passenger ferry system to communities along the Chesapeake Bay.

The ferry service could potentially boost tourism in in key locations in the Chesapeake By across five counties, including Somerset and Queen Anne's on the Eastern Shore.

Delmarva Public Media student reporter Rodolfo Rubio-Guerra and Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz talked to some of the key players to explore the viability of this ambitious idea.

(This story is part of Delmarva Public Media's new Intergenerational Beats Initiative that sees student journalists paired with professional journalists to work side by side in the coverage of important topics impacting our region.)

