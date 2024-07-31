Programming Alert: Temporary Outage of WSCL and WSDL Streaming Service

Due to a required system and technical upgrade to our software at our Salisbury University studios, the stream for WSDL and WSCL will be offline temporarily starting Wednesday July 31 at approximately 2pm and will be down until Thursday morning.

Both stations are still available to listen to on your terrestrial radio signals 89.5 FM and 90.7 FM.

We apologize for the inconvenience and will restore the stream as soon as the upgrades are completed.