Programming Alert: Temporary Outage of WSCL and WSDL Streaming Service

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published July 31, 2024 at 2:32 PM EDT

Due to a required system and technical upgrade to our software at our Salisbury University studios, the stream for WSDL and WSCL will be offline temporarily starting Wednesday July 31 at approximately 2pm and will be down until Thursday morning.

Both stations are still available to listen to on your terrestrial radio signals 89.5 FM and 90.7 FM.

We apologize for the inconvenience and will restore the stream as soon as the upgrades are completed.
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
