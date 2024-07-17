© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
"If You Can't Beat Them, Eat Them"

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published July 17, 2024 at 5:32 PM EDT
Photo submitted

Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz speaks with a Salisbury University professor about the idea behind a small annual fishing derby that aims to battle the growing number of invasive species in our local waterways.
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
