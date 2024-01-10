New Programs Set To Debut This Weekend on Delmarva Public Media's 3 FM Stations

Delmarva Public Media is thrilled to announce the start of a new local program for WSCL 89.5 debuting this Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5pm called “The Sound of Cinema with Nathan Hartman.”

Hosted and produced by Salisbury University communication professor Nathan Hartman, the program showcases the work of film composers with Hartman providing commentary and context.

It marks the 2nd “homegrown” radio show* on Delmarva Public Media’s classical station, WSCL 89.5FM this year.

*("Conversations and Classical Music with Muphen Whitney" (Sundays at 3pm) is the other.)

“I’m so happy to be sharing beloved favorites and hidden gems of the movie score world with the Delmarva region,” says Hartman. “Cinema has such a vast and interesting musical history that there are all sorts of places to explore.”

Listeners will be transported throughout the vast cinematic universe as Hartman will take his audience on themed episodes, such as exploring the music behind the King Kong and Godzilla films, the film adaptations of the work of author Jane Austen, and composer John Barry’s decades long history composing for the James Bond film franchise.

The show will air each week on Saturday afternoons after the Metropolitan Opera broadcast at 5pm.

Bryan Russo, Delmarva Public Media’s Director of Production and Operations, is the executive producer for the show.

“I am so excited for our listeners to hear what Nathan has created with this program”, said Russo. “It recreates cinematic moments that may be already well established in your memory and provides new context that will enlighten you sonically and add to your nostalgic inner-child when you sit down to experience a film.

“The Sound of Cinema with Nathan Hartman” can be heard Saturdays at 5PM on DPM’s classical music station WSCL 89.5 and can be streamed at delmarvapublicmedia.org.

“Culture Caravan” Replaces “A Reggae Thing” on Saturday afternoons

January 13th also marks the end of a year-long run of “A Reggae Thing”, which was hosted by Princess Anne native and globe-trotting reggae musician Ted Bowne.

“We are really sad to see Ted’s show come to an end as it was a delight to share with listeners the history of reggae and to listen in real time and enjoy how the genre evolved”, said Russo. “Ted’s one of busiest guys I know in the business and his schedule isn’t allowing future episodes right now, but it’s my hope that someday he’ll produce another show for us.”

Filling the 3pm slot will be “Culture Caravan” which is hosted by radio veteran Julian Booker (WXPN, WNCW).

Each week, Booker will showcase music from around the globe that crosses cultures, genres and borders for a trip unlike any other on your radio dial. From acoustic roots, to contemporary electric sounds, Culture Caravan explores and celebrates what makes the people, places, and most of all, sounds, of the world so unique. Culture Caravan is produced in partnership with WNCW in Spindale, NC.

Archives and playlists available at culturecaravanradio.org.

“Julian is a fantastic radio host and this show is carefully curated and crafted from week to week”, said Russo. “WESM has always had such a strong lineup of world-music focused programs and I think our listeners will really being exposed to this great music and learning about bands from all over the globe that they may never be exposed to otherwise.”

Culture Caravan also airs on Thursday nights on WESM at 8pm.

Questions about Delmarva Public Media’s programming can be directed to Bryan Russo, DPM’s Director of Production and Operations at bdrusso@salisbury.edu.