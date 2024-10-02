© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elevated PFAS Level Found at Perdue Plant in Salisbury

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published October 2, 2024 at 10:04 AM EDT
Perdue Plant
Don Rush
Perdue Plant

Perdue Farms and state officials are now investigating the discovery of elevated PFAS levels at the plant in Salisbury. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Perdue CEO Kevin McAdams and Vice President of Environmental Sustainability Drew Getty about the latest discovery. In a follow up statement the company said samples in December in 2023 and in January of this year ranged from levels that are below detectable laboratory reporting limits to one that was above the EPA limit for drinking water. The company says it has hired an independent consultant and is coordinating with state and local officials. The full interview can be heard on Delmarva Today this Friday at noon on WSDL and WESM.
Local News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush