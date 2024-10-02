Elevated PFAS Level Found at Perdue Plant in Salisbury

Perdue Farms and state officials are now investigating the discovery of elevated PFAS levels at the plant in Salisbury. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Perdue CEO Kevin McAdams and Vice President of Environmental Sustainability Drew Getty about the latest discovery. In a follow up statement the company said samples in December in 2023 and in January of this year ranged from levels that are below detectable laboratory reporting limits to one that was above the EPA limit for drinking water. The company says it has hired an independent consultant and is coordinating with state and local officials. The full interview can be heard on Delmarva Today this Friday at noon on WSDL and WESM.