Delmarva Today: 11-24-23 "What Does Encrypting Police Scanner Channels Do to Public Transparency?"

This segment originally aired on 11-24-23 on Delmarva Today.

Host Bryan Russo speaks with reporter Brian Shane about a story he has been covering surrounding the debate about police safety and public transparency.

Listen to Brian Shane's original story here:

https://www.delmarvapublicmedia.org/news/2023-11-21/move-to-encrypt-scanner-channels-creates-debate-about-police-safety-and-public-transparency