Delmarva Today: 11-24-23 "What Does Encrypting Police Scanner Channels Do to Public Transparency?"

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published November 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST

This segment originally aired on 11-24-23 on Delmarva Today.

Host Bryan Russo speaks with reporter Brian Shane about a story he has been covering surrounding the debate about police safety and public transparency.

Listen to Brian Shane's original story here:
https://www.delmarvapublicmedia.org/news/2023-11-21/move-to-encrypt-scanner-channels-creates-debate-about-police-safety-and-public-transparency
Delmarva Today
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
