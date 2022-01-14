Delmarva Today 01-14-2022 part one

Harold Wilson’s guest is Kathryn Schulz. They discuss her new memoir Lost & Found. This is the first of a two-part interview with Schulz. Part two will be aired next week. Schulz is a staff writer for “The New Yorker.” who in 2016 won the Pulitzer Prize and a National Magazine Award for her article “The Really Big One,” detailing the seismic risk in the Pacific Northwest. Lost & Found, is Schulz’s second book. It’s a very personal and beautifully written account of life’s inherent contradictions explored through the experience of loss, what it means to “find,” and the “and” that connects all things and points to the future. This week the discussion is primarily about loss and Schulz’s meeting with C. C. is the woman Kathryn fell in love with and to whom she is now married. Lost & Found comes out this week. Schulz and C. live on the Eastern Shore.