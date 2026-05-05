Native Plant Cafe

Celebrate the benefits and beauty of native plants at an inspiration-filled morning at Adkins Arboretum.

Shop a beautiful array of native plants in-person, chat with fellow plant people, savor fresh coffee and pastries, and attend expert-led talks and demonstrations. Learn from plant experts how natives can enhance your home garden while supporting biodiversity and healthy ecosystems. Then, take a relaxing stroll on the trails to view thriving native plants in their natural habitats.

This event is free to attend, but advance registration is appreciated.

Speaker Schedule

Native Plants & Floristic Biodiversity with Bill McAvoy

10 am

Native Plant Garden Design with Kara Crissey

11 am

The Ecological Importance of Leaves and Leaf Litter with Karin T. Burghardt

12 pm