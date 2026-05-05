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Native Plant Cafe

Native Plant Cafe

Celebrate the benefits and beauty of native plants at an inspiration-filled morning at Adkins Arboretum.

Shop a beautiful array of native plants in-person, chat with fellow plant people, savor fresh coffee and pastries, and attend expert-led talks and demonstrations. Learn from plant experts how natives can enhance your home garden while supporting biodiversity and healthy ecosystems. Then, take a relaxing stroll on the trails to view thriving native plants in their natural habitats.

This event is free to attend, but advance registration is appreciated.

Speaker Schedule
Native Plants & Floristic Biodiversity with Bill McAvoy
10 am

Native Plant Garden Design with Kara Crissey
11 am

The Ecological Importance of Leaves and Leaf Litter with Karin T. Burghardt
12 pm

Adkins Arboretum
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Adkins Arboretum
410-634-2847
info@adkinsarboretum.org
www.adkinsarboretum.org
Adkins Arboretum
12610 Eveland Road
Ridgley, Maryland 21660
info@adkinsarboretum.org
www.adkinsarboretum.org