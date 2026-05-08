42nd Annual Fine Arts Preview Party
42nd Annual Fine Arts Preview Party
Join us for the Annual Preview Party and Fine Arts weekend kickoff on Friday, May 15th from 6-8pm. The Preview Party provides attendees the only guaranteed chance to ‘Meet the Artists’, view the full exhibit and the first chance to buy amazing art! This is a fun evening where attendees mingle with the artists and enjoy live music, cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres. The Award Ceremony takes place at the Preview Party. Tickets sell fast, so save-the-date for May 15th, 2026, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Music performed by the Julie Parsons Project Jazz Duo, catered by Momma Maria’s and sponsored by AFG Wealth and Shore United Bank. Preview Party tickets are good for the whole weekend. More information and raffle items are at oxfordcc.org.
The Oxford Community Center
$100
06:00 PM - 08:48 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
The Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford RdOxford, Maryland 21654
4102265904
admin@oxfordcc.org