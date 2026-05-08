42nd Annual Fine Arts Preview Party

Join us for the Annual Preview Party and Fine Arts weekend kickoff on Friday, May 15th from 6-8pm. The Preview Party provides attendees the only guaranteed chance to ‘Meet the Artists’, view the full exhibit and the first chance to buy amazing art! This is a fun evening where attendees mingle with the artists and enjoy live music, cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres. The Award Ceremony takes place at the Preview Party. Tickets sell fast, so save-the-date for May 15th, 2026, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Music performed by the Julie Parsons Project Jazz Duo, catered by Momma Maria’s and sponsored by AFG Wealth and Shore United Bank. Preview Party tickets are good for the whole weekend. More information and raffle items are at oxfordcc.org.