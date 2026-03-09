CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus reacts to latest news out of Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 9, 2026 at 11:48 AM EDT

Monday marks 10 days of the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was named as Iran’s next supreme leader, after his father was killed in early U.S.-Israeli strikes. And over the weekend, President Trump told reporters Iran was to blame for the strike, which killed 175 people at a girls’ school in Iran, despite video evidence showing a U.S. Tomahawk missile landing near the school.

Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young to offer his thoughts on the latest news out of Iran.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner