'I feel like I’ll never get out of here': Kids describe life in immigration detention

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:06 PM EST
Protesters gather outside the South Texas Family Residential Center detention facility where Liam Ramos and his father are being detained in Dilley, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP)
Eric Gay/AP
Protesters gather outside the South Texas Family Residential Center detention facility where Liam Ramos and his father are being detained in Dilley, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP)

The father of Liam Conejo Ramos says his 5-year-old “suffered psychological trauma” after immigration agents took him from Minnesota to a detention center in Texas. They were released earlier this month after their case captured national attention.

But there are many more like Liam. The Trump administration has locked up hundreds of children in its mass deportation campaign, often for months on end, in conditions kids and their parents describe as cold, crowded and unsanitary.

ProPublica reporter Mica Rosenberg received letters and videos from dozens of detainees — half of them kids — at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in South Texas.

She speaks with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan about what she learned.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

