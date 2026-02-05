CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Where states stand on cooperating with federal immigration enforcement

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 5, 2026 at 12:04 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Frederick County, Maryland, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, whose county, since 2008, has turned over to federal immigration agents all of the immigrants without legal status who are arrested in the county.

This week, Maryland lawmakers voted to require Frederick County and eight others in the state to immediately end formal cooperation agreements with federal immigration officials.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner