Watch: Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold, Amber Glenn falters, and why you should watch ski mountaineering

NPR | By Brian Mann,
Rachel TreismanMarc Rivers
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 18, 2026 at 2:05 PM EST

Mikaela Shiffrin cements her legacy as the GOAT with a gold in slalom. NPR's Rachel Treisman breaks down the "Blade Angels" — Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito — who got mixed results in the first half of women's figure skating. Brian Mann explains the most grueling sport you've never seen: ski mountaineering. And "All Things Considered" producer Marc Rivers makes his picks for the best Olympic movies of all time. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with Up First Winter Games hosted by A Martínez.

