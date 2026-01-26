CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Bishop Mariann Budde on clergy activism in Minneapolis

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 26, 2026 at 12:10 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, D.C., the Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde. She traveled to Minneapolis last week along with other faith leaders and is speaking out against the surge of immigration agents in Minneapolis.

Last year, she gave a sermon following President Trump’s inauguration, and she asked him to have mercy on people who are scared and defend immigrants.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner