Former NPR foreign editor recounts the fall of Saigon 50 years ago

Let's hear a reporter who covered the Vietnam War - Loren Jenkins, who had never expected to be there.

LOREN JENKINS, BYLINE: I didn't want to be a war correspondent. I thought I'd be a film critic. But...

(LAUGHTER)

JENKINS: But the big stories of my generation were wars.

INSKEEP: In later years, Loren Jenkins was NPR's foreign editor, a white-bearded, Ernest Hemingway sort of figure here at NPR. But in April 1975, he was in Saigon reporting for Newsweek.

JENKINS: The north was beginning to fold up what little South Vietnamese resistance there was, and moving south was a big crowd of refugees trying to flee the north. It was just slowly unrolling. We knew it was going to end in Saigon. There was nothing to stop them. The embassy had evacuation plans. They were going to broadcast "I'm Dreaming Of A White Christmas" on the military radio system as a code to evacuate. Some of us in the press, I mean, we were told to go out to the airport and jump on a plane and get out of there. Some of us thought that was sort of stupid, that as long as it was an American embassy, we were going to see that fold up.

INSKEEP: I'm just trying to imagine the American embassy in Saigon. I guess there's a compound. There's some grounds.

JENKINS: Big wall, six-story building, flat roof. When I got in through the main gate that was guarded by Marines, and hundreds of Vietnamese tried to get in, hoping to be evacuated because they were compromised for having worked with the Americans. The Americans preparing to, you know, get rid of all their security files. There was stuff streaming out of the embassy windows - ticker tape, shredded documents. A couple of security guards came down with a load of dollars to burn in the incinerator that clearly had come from the CIA main office.

INSKEEP: Didn't want the hundred-dollar bills to fall into enemy hands?

JENKINS: Yeah. There was a lot of smoke coming out of a lot of windows as they were burning documents. By then, they had been helicoptering people off the roof. They were Vietnamese generals, the Saigon fire chief, and, you know, Vietnamese that had worked for Americans who wanted to leave before they were sent off to reeducation camps.

INSKEEP: Yeah.

JENKINS: The ambassador lowered the flag around 4 a.m. in the morning, folded it into a nice triangle, moved up with his secretary and his pet dog to the roof. He got in one helicopter, put the secretary and the dog in another, and they flew off. And then a couple of us journalists that were still there, we flew off in a helicopter after them.

INSKEEP: Having covered so many years of the war and then having seen the very, very end, what thoughts passed through your mind about it all?

JENKINS: Oh, I was just glad it was over. It was a stupid war. It never should have been waged. It was vicious and nasty to everybody, to the Americans who were set to fight it, and to the poor Vietnamese who had us bomb them. I filed my last story and flew to Bali to sit on a beach with Hunter Thompson and look at it, see and talk about the past.

INSKEEP: Do you think Americans learned anything from that bitter experience?

JENKINS: No. The problem is Washington. They're intellectually not aware of what their actions really do. The policymakers rarely go to the places they're making policy about, and I think that's the problem.

INSKEEP: Loren Jenkins, it's a great pleasure to talk with you again. Thank you so much.

