Rescuers race to find survivors following deadly Myanmar earthquake

By Michael Sullivan,
Michel Martin
Published March 31, 2025 at 4:09 AM EDT

Rescuers continue their search for survivors buried under rubble following the powerful earthquake in Myanmar on Friday that has killed at least 1,600 people.

