How soda is changing the world

Updated January 15, 2025 at 16:28 PM ET

Soda was a rare treat when Richmond Aryeetey was growing up in Ghana in the 1980s.

"You were likely to see soda in the house maybe on festive occasions" – like Christmas, he says.

Now, he says, soda is a regular thing. For some children, buying a sugary drink for snack or lunch is part of their everyday routine at school. "There's advertising on TV, on videogames and on billboards," Aryeetey says. "So it's like in your face everywhere. In a sense, you become sort of helpless."

This push for soda has brewed the "perfect storm," says Aryeetey, who's now a public health nutritionist at the University of Ghana.

A vast new study underscores his point. The news isn't that soda is bad for you — that's long been known — researchers say it's easy to gulp down more sugar in its liquid form than we realize. And the empty calories can increase your risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes and cancer.

But this report brings in an unprecedented set of data to explore the consequences of soda drinking. Past research has used national estimates of sugar consumption instead of individual reports. But this new effort draws from the Global Dietary Database, a project funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (which is a funder of NPR and this blog). The database provided 450 surveys covering 2.9 million people in 118 countries. The self-reported data, they say, provides a more accurate picture – although they also acknowledge that people often under-report their sugar consumption.

The research model also incorporated previous research showing how sugary drinks contribute to conditions like Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. While the study can't definitively say sugary drinks like soda cause these health problems, it models some of the global impact of our increasing consumption of sugar.

The study, by researchers at Tufts University and published in Nature Medicine, estimates that sugary drinks like soda and energy drinks contributed to over 330,000 deaths and 3 million new cases of diabetes and heart disease combined in 2020. That's a big jump from an estimate made in a 2015 study in which 184,000 deaths were attributed to the consumption of sugary drinks.

"That's a lot of suffering," says Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian , a study author and director of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University. "I think our results really highlight this is not a small deal."

A spokesman for American Beverage, a trade association for non-alcoholic drinks, strongly disagrees with the study's assertions. In a statement provided to NPR, the spokesman notes: "The beverage industry is committed to promoting healthy diets and has concerns about limitations in the data and methodology applied to these results. Given the lack of robust global dietary surveys and absent consideration of other environmental and lifestyle factors, accurately estimating consumption or attributing health outcomes to specific foods or beverages in isolation is nearly impossible." The spokesman adds that "we acknowledge that too much sugar is not good for anyone; that's why our industry is dedicated to reducing sugar in beverages."

Regional findings

The team's study shows this growing wave of soda-linked health issues is concentrated in certain regions. Since 1990, sub-Saharan Africa has had the biggest increases – with Type 2 diabetes rising to nearly 9% while heart disease went up over 4%.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the study found cases of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease related to sugary drinks have remained relatively high in the last few decades. In those regions, sugary drinks contributed to nearly a quarter of new diabetes cases in 2020.

The study also offers an idea of just how much soda is being consumed. In Colombia, for example, according to supplementary data in the study, people drank an estimated 17 servings of sugary drinks each week – or over two 8-ounce glasses a day.

Copyright 2025 NPR