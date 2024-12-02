Morning news brief

CONTACT US

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published December 2, 2024

President Biden pardons his son Hunter. President-elect Trump says he'll nominate Kash Patel to serve as the next FBI director. Syria's president vows to crush rebels who seized much of Aleppo.

