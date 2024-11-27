CONTACT US

Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey is retiring. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Rob Schmitz
Published November 27, 2024 at 4:39 AM EST

Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militants has begun. Pakistan's security forces dispersed protesters in the capital. Trump tariffs aim to stop fentanyl from entering the U.S.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz