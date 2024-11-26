Morning news brief

Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey is retiring. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.