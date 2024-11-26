CONTACT US

© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey is retiring. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!

Morning news brief

By Rob Schmitz,
Leila Fadel
Published November 26, 2024 at 4:23 AM EST

Diplomats say ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon may be imminent. President-elect Trump has a plan to make big cuts in government spending. Conservative sets sights on reshaping American culture.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel