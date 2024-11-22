CONTACT US

Russia launches experimental ballistic missile at Ukraine

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published November 22, 2024 at 4:20 AM EST

Russia launched an experimental ballistic missile at Ukraine. It appears to be intended for one thing: to send a nuclear warning to the West.

Geoff Brumfiel
