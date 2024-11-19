CONTACT US

Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey is retiring. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!

Why 'Conclave' is doing so well at the box office

By Patrick Jarenwattananon,
Kai McNameeJuana Summers
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:21 PM EST

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rebecca Rubin, senior film and media reporter at Variety, about the unusual success of the movie Conclave.

Patrick Jarenwattananon
Kai McNamee
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
