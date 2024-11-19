CONTACT US

© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey is retiring. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!

Former secretary of defense gives insights on Trump's choice of Pete Hegseth

By Connor Donevan,
Mary Louise KellyCourtney Dorning
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:21 PM EST

Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel explains the challenges that President Elect Trump's pick to lead the Department of Defense will inherit.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Connor Donevan
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Connor Donevan
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning