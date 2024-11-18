CONTACT US

Pope calls for investigation into whether Israel's actions constitute genocide

By Sarah Ventre
Published November 18, 2024 at 5:58 PM EST
Pope Francis prays at Israel's separation barrier on May 25, 2014 in the Occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem.
Taufiq Khalil
/
AFP via Getty Images
Pope Francis prays at Israel's separation barrier on May 25, 2014 in the Occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem.

Pope Francis has called for an investigation to determine if Israel's military attacks on Gaza constitute genocide. It's the first time he's suggested in public that Israel may be engaged in genocide.

Excerpts from a new book ("Hope never disappoints. Pilgrims towards a better world" by Hernán Reyes Alcaide) based on interviews with the pontiff were published in Rome on Monday. In one excerpt, Pope Francis publicly uses the word "genocide" in connection with Israel's actions in Gaza.

Francis said, "According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide."

The Pope has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as for the release of the hostages and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. Earlier, he suggested Israel's attacks are immoral and disproportionate.

Nearly 44,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

