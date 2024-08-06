American Cole Hocker scores major upset in 1,500-meter final and sets Olympic record

SAINT-DENIS, France — When runners left the blocks for the 1,500-meter Olympic final on Tuesday, star British middle-distance runner Josh Kerr was the clear favorite.

His big rival in the race was Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the superstar from Norway.

But the first to cross the line — with an Olympic-record setting finish of 3:27.65 — was American Cole Hocker. It was one of the biggest upsets so far on the track at Stade de France.

British fans in the crowd groaned as Hocker, a 23-year-old from Indianapolis, slipped ahead of Kerr in the final stretch.

American Yared Nuguse finished third for the bronze. Ingebrigtsen finished in fourth place, out of medal contention.



