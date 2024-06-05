Delmarva Public Media Wins 5 First Place Awards at 2024 Chesapeake AP Awards

Delmarva Public Media is proud to announce that it brought home five first place awards at the 2024 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Awards in Ocean City on June 2nd.

News Director Don Rush won two awards for Outstanding News Series and Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting while Program Director Bryan Russo won two awards for Outstanding Public Affairs and Best Specialty Reporting.

Retired SU professor Michael O’Loughlin also took top prize for Outstanding Editorial or Commentary.

Delmarva Public Media also earned five 2nd place awards as well.

29 news organizations in Maryland, Delaware, and Washington DC submitted a record number of 370 entries which featured news and sports from the past year.

CAPBA also awarded a $3000 scholarship to Eddy Calkins, a rising junior studying broadcast journalism at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

“The AP awards are always a great way for us to take a moment to celebrate the work that we’ve done over the past year, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished with our small news team, freelance and student journalists”, said Russo. “Congratulations to Don and Michael and to all the winners from the other media organizations and we look forward to continuing the work of covering the news and region in a way that public radio listeners have always relied on.”

Category: RADIO II/NON-METRO

1st place winners

Outstanding News Series : Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., "Downtown Development";

Outstanding Editorial or Commentary : Michael O'Loughlin, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., "Indictment and a Movement"

Outstanding Public Affairs: Bryan Russo, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., "Buckingham: To Build or not to Build"

Best Specialty Reporting : Bryan Russo, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., "In Your Neighborhood."