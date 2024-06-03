Why many scientists fear a second Trump term

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Thousands of government scientists work on everything from agriculture and housing to weather forecasts and electricity generation. Under the Trump administration, federal scientists faced widespread political interference, and now NPR's Rebecca Hersher reports many of them are concerned about a potential second Trump term.

REBECCA HERSHER, BYLINE: Joel Clement is a forest ecologist by training. But like a lot of science types, he wanted to affect people's everyday lives. So he joined the government.

JOEL CLEMENT: I was in the Department of the Interior for nearly seven years.

HERSHER: Clement helped communities in Alaska that are threatened by thawing permafrost and rising sea levels from climate change. Entire towns need to be moved. And figuring out how to do that is complicated. It requires a lot of scientists and policy wonks like him working together. Part of Clement's job was to draw attention to the climate-related problems facing people in Alaska.

CLEMENT: So I was very public about saying, hey; these communities are at risk. The threat is growing. And these are Americans who could become refugees in our own country.

HERSHER: But shortly after President Trump took office in 2017, Clement and others on his team were reassigned. His new job focused on oil and gas drilling on public lands. The effort to protect those Alaskan communities was gutted as part of a government-wide effort to stop working on climate change. Clement chose to resign. Others stayed and tried to find ways to keep the work going. But it was hard.

LAUREN KURTZ: I think it was very hard to be a scientist in the Trump administration, a climate scientist for sure.

HERSHER: Lauren Kurtz is the executive director of the Climate Science Legal Defense Fund, which helps scientists who are facing censorship and retaliation.

KURTZ: We worked with scientists who were terminated from their positions because they spoke out about climate issues, who were reassigned because they, you know, work on climate who are censored, whose research was manipulated. I mean, it was a bad time.

HERSHER: He says her group received about 300 requests for help from scientists during the Trump administration, way more than any other time. The political interference was well-documented across the government under President Trump. At the Environmental Protection Agency, policymakers were barred from considering studies about the deadly effects of air pollution. At the Department of Agriculture, information about the effects of climate change on crops was censored.

At one point, the president himself misrepresented a hurricane forecast. And many scientists are concerned that such misinformation and censorship would be even more intense during a second Trump term. Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta is a former top EPA official.

JENNIFER ORME-ZAVALETA: There is anxiety with a second Trump term. They will be better prepared than the first term.

HERSHER: Better prepared because, unlike in 2016, former Trump officials have already put out a roadmap for transforming the government called Project 2025. Its proposals include eliminating the EPA office tasked with reducing pollution in minority communities, cutting back on monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions and getting rid of the main government office that does atmospheric research in an effort to undo what the proposal's authors see as politically motivated overreach by federal agencies. The Trump campaign did not respond to questions about Project 2025 or the censorship of science.

One of the most sweeping proposals in the plan would make it easier to fire civil servants. If that happens, people in positions like the one Joel Clement had, working on climate impacts in Alaska, could be fired en masse by a new Trump administration. Clement says that prospect is sobering, but he also thinks federal scientists are more prepared to push back on political interference. He's noticed that many scientists are more vocal now about calling out misinformation.

CLEMENT: Folks will be a little more ready - a lot more ready, frankly - for the scope of this assault on science if, of course, Trump were to be elected.

HERSHER: And Clement has advice for scientists who might be considering getting into government work.

CLEMENT: Go into this work. Go into it. Be ready. Have some energy. Tap out when you need to. But this is incredibly important, and it's an all-hands-on-deck time.

HERSHER: Rebecca Hersher, NPR News.

