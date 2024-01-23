The New Hampshire presidential primary is today. Here's what you need to know

For New Hampshire presidential primary updates, analysis and results, follow NPR's liveblog.

New Hampshire holds the country's first primary election today, just over a week after the Iowa caucuses. Now the GOP field has shrunk, the Democratic ballot is odd and the stakes remain high.

Here's what you need to know:

Time: According to the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office, all polling places must be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Some polls extend their hours, but all polls will close by 8 p.m. ET.

Location: There are 221 towns in the state of New Hampshire, and they each set their own time to begin voting. Some smaller towns, like Dixville Notch (pop: 6), famously start voting at midnight on primary day.

Delegates: There are 22 Republican delegates at stake, or less than 1% of the total number of delegates to the Republican National Convention. Delegates are assigned as follows — 13 proportionally based on the statewide vote as long as a candidate gets at least 10%; six proportionally based on how the candidates do in each of the state's two congressional districts as long as a candidate reaches 10% in that district; and the other three are RNC members from the state.

There are no Democratic delegates on the line because of a rift between the national and state party over New Hampshire's date in the primary calendar.

Candidates: There are more than 20 candidates on both the Democratic and Republican ballots. At this point, there are just two leading Republican candidates: Former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. President Biden is running as an incumbent, but is not on the ballot (because of that rift) — though Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips is. There's a huge push for Democratic voters to show up anyway and write in Biden's name.

Voters: New Hampshire's primary is run by the state as opposed to the parties, and allows independents (aka undeclared voters) to cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic primary. Undeclared voters make up almost 40% of the state's registered voters.

Turnout: New Hampshire traditionally has been one of the states with the highest participation rates in the country. Secretary of State David Scanlan is predicting a record turnout of 322,000 for the GOP primary. The Republican turnout record is 282,979 set in 2016.

