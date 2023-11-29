© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Jezebel is resurrected by 'Paste' magazine

By Erika Ryan,
Justine KeninJuana Summers
Published November 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST

The online publication Jezebel was been acquired and brought back by the pop culture magazine Paste. Jezebel shut down earlier this month after 16 years.

