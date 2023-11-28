Remembering First Lady Rosalynn Carter

It's Giving Tuesday! Donate today between 4:00 and 5:00pm and help Delmarva Public Media win and extra $1000! Just click that orange DONATE button above to be directed to our Giving Tuesday donation page. Thank you!
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.