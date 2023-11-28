It's Giving Tuesday! Donate today between 4:00 and 5:00pm and help Delmarva Public Media win and extra $1000! Just click that orange DONATE button above to be directed to our Giving Tuesday donation page. Thank you!
Photos: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter honored at memorial service
A memorial service today for former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta.
Family including children and grandchildren in attendance and speaking on behalf of her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who was there despite his frail health.
Rosalynn Carter died earlier this month at the age of 96. Her husband of more than 77 years, former president Jimmy Carter, is 99 years old.
The service was a rare gathering of every living first lady and most presidents. President Joe Biden was accompanied by first lady Jill Biden. Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed.
