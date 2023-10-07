Photos: The War in Israel and Gaza

Editor's note: This report contains some graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.
Israel is at war according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Palestinian Islamist Group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack today, including thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel.
Israel says hundreds of militants entered the country. And its military is still engaging them at multiple sites with Israeli hostages taken.
We will continue to update this visual report as the situation evolves.
